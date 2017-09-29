Dr. Smock accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Smock, DC
Overview
Dr. Michael Smock, DC is a Chiropractor in Poplar Bluff, MO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 956 S Westwood Blvd, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Directions (573) 785-9355
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and very good adjustment I received
About Dr. Michael Smock, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1396076626
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.