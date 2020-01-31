See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Michael Spicola, OD

Optometry
3.6 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Spicola, OD

Dr. Michael Spicola, OD is an Optometrist in Charlotte, NC. They completed their residency with John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital

Dr. Spicola works at Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spicola's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SouthPark
    6035 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 (704) 295-3000
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates PA
    10305 Hamptons Park Dr Ste 201, Huntersville, NC 28078 (704) 295-3600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Dry Eyes
Eye Exams for Glasses
Astigmatism
Dry Eyes
Eye Exams for Glasses

Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Exams for Glasses Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 31, 2020
    Very professional and I felt very comfortable talking to him and asking questions about my eyes
    Dr. Spicola's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Spicola

    About Dr. Michael Spicola, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801846357
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Spicola, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spicola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spicola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spicola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Spicola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spicola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spicola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spicola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

