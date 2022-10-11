Michael Sposato has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Sposato, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michael Sposato, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southington, CT.
Michael Sposato works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group462 Queen St Ste 301, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 621-6704
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Midstate Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael Sposato?
Excellent care always
About Michael Sposato, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1548271463
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Sposato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Sposato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Sposato works at
11 patients have reviewed Michael Sposato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Sposato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Sposato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Sposato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.