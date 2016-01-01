Dr. Michael Steichen, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steichen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Steichen, DPT
Overview of Dr. Michael Steichen, DPT
Dr. Michael Steichen, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Baxter, MN.
Dr. Steichen works at
Dr. Steichen's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Baxter Clinic13060 Isle Dr, Baxter, MN 56425 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steichen?
About Dr. Michael Steichen, DPT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Male
- 1922483221
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Steichen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Steichen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steichen works at
Dr. Steichen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steichen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steichen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steichen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.