Overview of Dr. Michael Steinberg, MPH

Dr. Michael Steinberg, MPH is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Steinberg works at General Internal Medicine in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.