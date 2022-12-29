Dr. Steinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael Steinberg, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Steinberg, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Syosset, NY.
Locations
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Steinberg has had an amazing impact on my son and our family. His approach is practical and he realistic. He has helped my son who is very anxious and struggles with ADHD. He has helped us from the child perspective as well as the parent perspective. He really cares about his clients and their families. I can’t say enough how amazing my family feels Dr. Steinberg is. I would highly recommend him!!
About Dr. Michael Steinberg, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1841368107
