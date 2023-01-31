See All Physicians Assistants in Irving, TX
Michael Sullivan, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (132)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Michael Sullivan, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Irving, TX. 

Michael Sullivan works at Healthcare Associates of Texas in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthcare Associates of Texas - Irving North
    6161 N State Highway 161, Irving, TX 75038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 258-7499
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 134 ratings
    Patient Ratings (134)
    5 Star
    (131)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Michael Sullivan, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689707515
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Sullivan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michael Sullivan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Michael Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael Sullivan works at Healthcare Associates of Texas in Irving, TX. View the full address on Michael Sullivan’s profile.

    134 patients have reviewed Michael Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Sullivan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

