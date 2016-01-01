See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Chesapeake, VA
Dr. Michael Swatts, OD

Optometry
4.9 (129)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Swatts, OD is an Optometrist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Optometry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University.

Dr. Swatts works at EASTERN VA EYE ASSOCIATES in Chesapeake, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eastern Virginia Eye Associates
    1108 Cedar Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 300-0012
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acquired Brain Injuries
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Treatment frequency



Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Uveitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Coloboma of Lens Chevron Icon
Coloboma of Optic Nerve Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cone Rod Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Congenital Sensory Neuropathy With Neurotrophic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivitis With Pseudomembrane Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Cornea Guttata With Anterior Polar Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus - Diabetes Mellitus - Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Lens Osmosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dry Macular Degeneration Management Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Eye Paresis Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Gonococcal Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Infection Management Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Posticus Circumscriptus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Lens Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nevus of Ota Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Tumor Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Optomap® Retinal Exam Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Punctal Plug Insertion Chevron Icon
Punctal Plug Removal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment With Break Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Rheumatology Conditions Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Examination Chevron Icon
Strabismus Treatment Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Uveitic Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
Wrong Power Intraocular Lens Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 129 ratings
    Patient Ratings (129)
    5 Star
    (121)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Michael Swatts, OD

    • Optometry
    • English, Polish and Spanish
    • 1558331926
    Education & Certifications

    • Beverly Hills Vision and Laser Institute, Beverly Hills CA|Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates, Charlotte NC|Newington Veterans Administration Hospital, Newington CT|Pennsylvania College of Optometry, Pediatric Department, Philadelphia PA
    • Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University
