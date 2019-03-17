Dr. Tansy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Tansy, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Tansy, PHD is a Psychologist in Mesa, AZ.
Dr. Tansy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cornerstone Counseling Services of Arizona4140 E Baseline Rd Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 966-9337
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tansy?
By far the best investment I've made in myself. Dr Tansy is knowledgable and invested in helping his patients.
About Dr. Michael Tansy, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1831188176
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tansy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tansy works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tansy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tansy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tansy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tansy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.