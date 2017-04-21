Dr. Michael Taylor, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Taylor, DC
Overview
Dr. Michael Taylor, DC is a Chiropractor in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.
Locations
Murphy Joseph L MD4956 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60641 Directions (224) 442-3330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing service! I feel 100 times better. The staff makes everything easy and non complicated. No waiting and flexible appointment times.
About Dr. Michael Taylor, DC
- Chiropractic
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780649491
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- University of Vermont
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
