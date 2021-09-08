Michael They, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael They is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael They, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Michael They, NP
Michael They, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Modesto, CA.
Michael They works at
Michael They's Office Locations
Michael They, NP802 14th St Ste N, Modesto, CA 95354 Directions (209) 202-3919
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
we called him to do telehealth visit he was through and very helpful we recommend him if his office was closer we would switch
About Michael They, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1134699218
Michael They accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael They has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael They works at
2 patients have reviewed Michael They. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael They.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael They, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael They appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.