Dr. Michael Thomas, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Thomas, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Thomas, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Modesto, CA.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
Psychiatric Medical Group of Modesto Inc.3425 Coffee Rd Ste A2, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 524-9401
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best Talk therapy that I have ever had. Easy to communicate with him about anything and felt like he really cared.
About Dr. Michael Thomas, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1609977875
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
