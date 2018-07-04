Michael Trieger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Trieger, PSY
Michael Trieger, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Springfield, IL.
Springfield Psychological Center3416 Liberty Dr, Springfield, IL 62704 Directions (217) 793-3949
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
Dr trieger is AMAZING and works well with children and families!
About Michael Trieger, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1982624623
Michael Trieger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
