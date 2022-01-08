Michael Urban, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Urban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Urban, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michael Urban, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Terre Haute, IN.
Locations
-
1
Valley Professionals Community Health Center1530 N 7th St Ste 201, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (765) 828-1003
-
2
Murphy Urban & Associates Psychological Svc.2740 S 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 235-6121
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Urban has been a perfect match for my personality. He gives you his full attention and gets to know you personally. I wanted someone who would be forthcoming and honest. I have found that he challenges me and often gives me a different perspective. He is not there to give you all the answers, nor should he. You will get out of sessions exactly what you put into them. Therapy is work. The office staff is very friendly and helpful. Dr. Urban has been prompt for every visit. I have done virtual sessions with him online due to COVID. It is a secure site that is easily accessed and has been dependable.
About Michael Urban, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1588657514
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Urban accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Urban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
