Michael Walker, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.8 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Michael Walker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Welch, WV. 

Michael Walker works at Family HealthCare Associates in Welch, WV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Healthcare Associates Inc Welch
    19771 Coal Heritage Rd Ste 102, Welch, WV 24801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 436-6650

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 31, 2022
Let me start by saying that I have never been more comfortable with a doctor before in my 40 years. Dr. Walker has exceptional bedside manner, he listens to his patients, he doesn't rush you out of the office to quickly see the next patient, thoroughly explains conditions and treatments with you, and overall treats you like a friend and not just a patient. He truly is great at his practice and what he does. I would highly recommend Dr. Walker
Cyndi — Mar 31, 2022
Photo: Michael Walker, PA-C
About Michael Walker, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1154553212
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Michael Walker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Michael Walker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Michael Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Michael Walker works at Family HealthCare Associates in Welch, WV. View the full address on Michael Walker’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Michael Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Walker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

