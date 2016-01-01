Dr. Michael Wetter, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Michael Wetter, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University|Northwestern University at Evanston Hospital|PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
Wetter Psychological Services13400 Riverside Dr Ste 310, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Directions (818) 835-7707
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Michael Wetter, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1700929791
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanante Med Ctr|Kaiser Permanente Medical Ctr
- Chicago Read Psychiatric Hospital
- Northwestern University|Northwestern University at Evanston Hospital|PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY
