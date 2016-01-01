Overview

Dr. Michael Wetter, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University|Northwestern University at Evanston Hospital|PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Wetter works at Wetter Psychological Services in Sherman Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.