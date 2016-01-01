See All Clinical Psychologists in Sherman Oaks, CA
Dr. Michael Wetter, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Wetter, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University|Northwestern University at Evanston Hospital|PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Wetter works at Wetter Psychological Services in Sherman Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wetter Psychological Services
    13400 Riverside Dr Ste 310, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 835-7707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Behavior Modification
Behavioral Disorders
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Depressive Episode
Eating Disorders
Grief
Grief Therapy
Marital Counseling
Marital Therapy
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Panic Attack
Panic Disorder
Psychological Disorders
Psychological Testing
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Relaxation Therapy
Stress
Stress Management
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    About Dr. Michael Wetter, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700929791
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kaiser Permanante Med Ctr|Kaiser Permanente Medical Ctr
    Internship
    • Chicago Read Psychiatric Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University|Northwestern University at Evanston Hospital|PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Wetter, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wetter works at Wetter Psychological Services in Sherman Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wetter’s profile.

    Dr. Wetter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wetter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

