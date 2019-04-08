See All Clinical Psychologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Michael Wilbourn, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Michael Wilbourn, PSY

Clinical Psychology
1.6 (31)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Michael Wilbourn, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Colorado Springs, CO. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    3055 Austin Bluffs Pkwy Ste A, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 597-8990
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Michael Wilbourn?

    Apr 08, 2019
    I felt he was very fair and thoroughly investigated the situation.
    — Apr 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michael Wilbourn, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Michael Wilbourn, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Michael Wilbourn to family and friends

    Michael Wilbourn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Michael Wilbourn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michael Wilbourn, PSY.

    About Michael Wilbourn, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508980152
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Wilbourn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Michael Wilbourn. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Wilbourn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Wilbourn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Wilbourn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Michael Wilbourn, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.