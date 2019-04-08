Michael Wilbourn accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Wilbourn, PSY
Overview
Michael Wilbourn, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Colorado Springs, CO.

Locations
- 1 3055 Austin Bluffs Pkwy Ste A, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 Directions (719) 597-8990
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I felt he was very fair and thoroughly investigated the situation.
About Michael Wilbourn, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1508980152
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Wilbourn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Michael Wilbourn. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Wilbourn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Wilbourn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Wilbourn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.