Dr. Michael Willemse, DC
Dr. Michael Willemse, DC is a Chiropractor in Union, NJ.
Advanced Healing & Pain Relief Center LLC, 2414 Morris Ave Ste 101, Union, NJ 07083, (908) 349-0342
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ive always been an active person, & had been very upset over an increasing back pain. Dr W listened to all my rambling and crazy theories from googling things myself,and explained things to me in a way I could understand. Dr W figured out what was wrong with my back and I got an adjustment at my first visit and felt a million times better. Dr W also showed me stretches & exercise I can do on my own. I actually have been maintaining pain free for many months and it?s due to the expertise of Dr W!
- Chiropractic
- English
Dr. Willemse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Willemse works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Willemse. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willemse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willemse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willemse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.