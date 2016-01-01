See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Shallotte, NC
Michael Winfree, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Michael Winfree, FNP

Internal Medicine
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Overview of Michael Winfree, FNP

Michael Winfree, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shallotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University|University of South Carolina At Columbia and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Berkshire Medical Center, Halifax Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital.

Michael Winfree works at Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick in Shallotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Michael Winfree's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick
    5145 SELLERS RD, Shallotte, NC 28470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 897-8595

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Allergies
Diabetes
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Allergies
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Michael Winfree?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michael Winfree, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Michael Winfree, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Michael Winfree to family and friends

    Michael Winfree's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Michael Winfree

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michael Winfree, FNP.

    About Michael Winfree, FNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1619271681
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • East Carolina University|University of South Carolina At Columbia
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Berkshire Medical Center
    • Halifax Regional Medical Center
    • UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Winfree, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Winfree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michael Winfree has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Michael Winfree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael Winfree works at Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick in Shallotte, NC. View the full address on Michael Winfree’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Michael Winfree. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Winfree.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Winfree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Winfree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.