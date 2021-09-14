See All Physicians Assistants in Fayetteville, NC
Michael Winn, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Michael Winn, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Michael Winn, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fayetteville, NC. 

Michael Winn works at Carolina Urgent & Family Care in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Urgent & Family Care PA
    5511 Raeford Rd Ste 150, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 630-5000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Michael Winn?

    Sep 14, 2021
    I have been going to see Winn for years and he is the best
    Monica Speegle — Sep 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michael Winn, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Michael Winn, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Michael Winn to family and friends

    Michael Winn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Michael Winn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michael Winn, PA-C.

    About Michael Winn, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902829039
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Winn, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Winn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michael Winn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Michael Winn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael Winn works at Carolina Urgent & Family Care in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Michael Winn’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Michael Winn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Winn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Winn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Winn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Michael Winn, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.