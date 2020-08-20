Dr. Michael Woloschak, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woloschak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Woloschak, OD
Overview of Dr. Michael Woloschak, OD
Dr. Michael Woloschak, OD is an Optometrist in Youngstown, OH.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woloschak's Office Locations
- 1 2670 S Raccoon Rd Ste 1, Youngstown, OH 44515 Directions (330) 799-3937
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough good about Dr. Woloschak and also the staff!! Extremely knowledgeable and polite. Very thorough and I felt confident in my examination that I was examined professionally . Everything was explained to me and everyone there took their time and made me feel very welcomed. I love this doctor and his staff !!
About Dr. Michael Woloschak, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1073659512
Dr. Woloschak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woloschak accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woloschak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Woloschak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woloschak.
