Michael Yeboah, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Michael Yeboah, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California.
Wellspace Health South Valley Community Health Ctr8233 E Stockton Blvd Ste D, Sacramento, CA 95828 Directions (916) 233-4910Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Self Pay
- Sliding Scale
What a wonderful provider!!! He was attentive and listened to what I had to say. I feel like he was truely concerned for my health and well being.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 4 years of experience
- English
- 1285253559
- Primary Care Pain Management
- University Of Southern California
