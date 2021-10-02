Overview of Michael Yeboah, FNP-BC

Michael Yeboah, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California.



Michael Yeboah works at THE EFFORT INC in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.