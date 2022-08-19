Michalle Morris, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michalle Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michalle Morris, NP
Overview of Michalle Morris, NP
Michalle Morris, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Adventist University.
Michalle Morris works at
Michalle Morris' Office Locations
Scenic City Wellness105 Lee Parkway Dr Ste A, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was able to get a same day appointment when I was not feeling great. Very attentive to my needs. Listen to details. Talk to me like a human not someone in med school. Very patient.
About Michalle Morris, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1013268341
Education & Certifications
- Southern Adventist University
Frequently Asked Questions
Michalle Morris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Michalle Morris accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michalle Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Michalle Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michalle Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michalle Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michalle Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.