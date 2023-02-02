Michela Kaminski, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michela Kaminski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michela Kaminski, PA
Overview
Michela Kaminski, PA is a Physician Assistant in Orchard Park, NY.
Michela Kaminski works at
Locations
Buffalo Medical Group, P.C.3900 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 630-1146Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Michela Kaminski, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1861917080
Michela Kaminski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michela Kaminski accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michela Kaminski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
123 patients have reviewed Michela Kaminski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michela Kaminski.
