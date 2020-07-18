See All Nurse Practitioners in Pasadena, CA
Overview of Michela Termechi, NP

Michela Termechi, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pasadena, CA. 

Michela Termechi works at Family Chiropractic Wellness Center in Pasadena, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Michela Termechi's Office Locations

    1017 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 (626) 543-1560
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 18, 2020
    I highly recommend her. She takes time to her what you have to say and goes above and beyond the call. She is the best pain doctor by far
    Matthew Rogers — Jul 18, 2020
    About Michela Termechi, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437696226
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michela Termechi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Michela Termechi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michela Termechi works at Family Chiropractic Wellness Center in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Michela Termechi’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Michela Termechi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michela Termechi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michela Termechi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michela Termechi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

