Michele Broad, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Michele Broad, NP

Michele Broad, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Murrieta, CA. 

Michele Broad works at Grace Family Health Inc., Murrieta Express Care in Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Michele Broad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Murrieta Express Care
    24910 Las Brisas Rd Ste 116, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 231-1385
  2. 2
    41529 Ivy St # 200-A, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 304-3180
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Exclusive Healthcare
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Michele Broad, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467449975
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

