Michele Curiel, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Michele Curiel, APRN

Michele Curiel, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Quinnipiac University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Michele Curiel works at Hartford Hospital Department of Cardiology in Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Michele Curiel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford Hospital Department of Cardiology
    85 Jefferson St, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-1212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 03, 2023
    Thorough, thoughtful, and very knowledgeable. I could not be more impressed. Charming ,too.
    Peter Benet MD — Feb 03, 2023
    About Michele Curiel, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396342051
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Quinnipiac University
