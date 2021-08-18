See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Michele Darbonne, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Michele Darbonne, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.8 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Michele Darbonne, FNP-C

Michele Darbonne, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Michele Darbonne works at Centennial Primary Care in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Amy Holloway, APRN
Amy Holloway, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Melanie McGhee, ACNP-BC
Melanie McGhee, ACNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Lisa Jack, FNP-BC
Lisa Jack, FNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee.

Michele Darbonne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    TriStar Medical Group Centennial Primary Group
    330 23rd Ave N Ste 150, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 342-6800
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Michele Darbonne?

    Aug 18, 2021
    She is empathetic, thorough, and no nonsense. I usually don’t enjoy going to the doctor but I do with her!
    Laura Baker — Aug 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michele Darbonne, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Michele Darbonne, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Michele Darbonne to family and friends

    Michele Darbonne's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Michele Darbonne

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michele Darbonne, FNP-C.

    About Michele Darbonne, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477051027
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Dakota / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michele Darbonne, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michele Darbonne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michele Darbonne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Michele Darbonne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michele Darbonne works at Centennial Primary Care in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Michele Darbonne’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Michele Darbonne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michele Darbonne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michele Darbonne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michele Darbonne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Michele Darbonne, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.