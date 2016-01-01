Michele Fabian accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michele Fabian, PA-C
Overview
Michele Fabian, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Akron, OH.
Michele Fabian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Summa Health Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Akron1 Park West Blvd Ste 330, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 835-5533Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michele Fabian?
About Michele Fabian, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1215497607
Frequently Asked Questions
Michele Fabian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michele Fabian works at
Michele Fabian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michele Fabian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michele Fabian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michele Fabian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.