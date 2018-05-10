See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Michele Hernandez, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.6 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michele Hernandez, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Michele Hernandez works at Village Medical in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Family Practice
    9511 Huffmeister Rd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 550-4635
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Michele Hernandez, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982954541
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michele Hernandez, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michele Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michele Hernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Michele Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michele Hernandez works at Village Medical in Houston, TX. View the full address on Michele Hernandez’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Michele Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michele Hernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michele Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michele Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

