Michele Hutchens, PA-C

Family Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michele Hutchens, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pilot Mountain, NC. 

Michele Hutchens works at Novant Health Pilot Mountain Medical Care in Pilot Mountain, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pilot Mountain Medical Care
    207 Medical St, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7394
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 19, 2018
    EXCELLENT!! Wonderful, friend and takes her time with you, great quality care. Highly recommended!
    — Apr 19, 2018
    Photo: Michele Hutchens, PA-C
    About Michele Hutchens, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1366472565
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

