Michele Keider, OT

Occupational Therapy
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Michele Keider, OT

Michele Keider, OT is an Occupational Therapist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Michele Keider works at Novant Health Neurologic Rehabilitation - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Michele Keider's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Neurologic Rehabilitation - Kimel Park
    190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 139, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8106
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Michele Keider, OT

    Specialties
    • Occupational Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1942263546
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michele Keider, OT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michele Keider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michele Keider has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Michele Keider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michele Keider works at Novant Health Neurologic Rehabilitation - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Michele Keider’s profile.

    Michele Keider has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michele Keider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michele Keider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michele Keider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

