Michele Knoblich, OTR is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michele Knoblich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michele Knoblich, OTR
Overview of Michele Knoblich, OTR
Michele Knoblich, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Detroit Lakes, MN.
Michele Knoblich works at
Michele Knoblich's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health St. Mary's Therapy Center (Detroit Lakes)1112 Lincoln Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michele Knoblich?
About Michele Knoblich, OTR
- Occupational Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1033138789
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
Frequently Asked Questions
Michele Knoblich accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Michele Knoblich using Healthline FindCare.
Michele Knoblich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michele Knoblich works at
Michele Knoblich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michele Knoblich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michele Knoblich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michele Knoblich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.