Michele Knoblich, OTR

Occupational Therapy
Accepting new patients
Overview of Michele Knoblich, OTR

Michele Knoblich, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Detroit Lakes, MN. 

Michele Knoblich works at Essentia Health St. Mary's Therapy Center (Detroit Lakes) in Detroit Lakes, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Michele Knoblich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Mary's Therapy Center (Detroit Lakes)
    1112 Lincoln Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501
    Insurance Accepted

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Michele Knoblich, OTR

    • Occupational Therapy
    • English
    • Female
    • 1033138789
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes

