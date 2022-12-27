Michele Laine, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michele Laine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michele Laine, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Michele Laine, ARNP
Michele Laine, ARNP is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL.
Michele Laine works at
Michele Laine's Office Locations
Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 780, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 751-0765
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michele Laine?
My husband and I both prefer Michele. She is very thorough and makes you feel very comfortable. She speaks to us in laymen terms so we can understand our health issues.
About Michele Laine, ARNP
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1457328742
Frequently Asked Questions
Michele Laine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michele Laine accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michele Laine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Michele Laine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michele Laine.
