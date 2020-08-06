Michele Maxwell, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michele Maxwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michele Maxwell, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michele Maxwell, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in La Mesa, CA.
Locations
1
Psychiatric Centers At San Diego4700 Spring St Ste 220, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 667-3380
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Michelle is great. Don't listen to the haters. She is from France and she has a lot of energy which is great when she is keeping up with kids. That energy might not be for anyone but she connected great with my son and she has helped him along his path of ADHD and anxiety.
About Michele Maxwell, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, French
- 1760506794
Frequently Asked Questions
Michele Maxwell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michele Maxwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michele Maxwell speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Michele Maxwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michele Maxwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michele Maxwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michele Maxwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.