See All Family And Marriage Counselors in La Mesa, CA
Michele Maxwell, MFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Michele Maxwell, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.8 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michele Maxwell, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in La Mesa, CA. 

Michele Maxwell works at Psychiatric Centers At San Diego in La Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Centers At San Diego
    4700 Spring St Ste 220, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 667-3380
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sharp Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Michele Maxwell?

    Aug 06, 2020
    Michelle is great. Don't listen to the haters. She is from France and she has a lot of energy which is great when she is keeping up with kids. That energy might not be for anyone but she connected great with my son and she has helped him along his path of ADHD and anxiety.
    LaurenB — Aug 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michele Maxwell, MFT
    How would you rate your experience with Michele Maxwell, MFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Michele Maxwell to family and friends

    Michele Maxwell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Michele Maxwell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michele Maxwell, MFT.

    About Michele Maxwell, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760506794
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michele Maxwell, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michele Maxwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michele Maxwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michele Maxwell works at Psychiatric Centers At San Diego in La Mesa, CA. View the full address on Michele Maxwell’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Michele Maxwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michele Maxwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michele Maxwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michele Maxwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Michele Maxwell, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.