Michele McMurray, NP is accepting new patients
Michele McMurray, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Michele McMurray, NP
Michele McMurray, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Staten Island, NY.
Michele McMurray works at
Michele McMurray's Office Locations
Primary and Walk in Care1058 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-1058Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday2:00pm - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
About Michele McMurray, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205251386
