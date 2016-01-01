See All Nurse Practitioners in Staten Island, NY
Michele McMurray, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Michele McMurray, NP

Michele McMurray, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Staten Island, NY. 

Michele McMurray works at Richmond Health Network in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Michele McMurray's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Primary and Walk in Care
    1058 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 818-1058
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    2:00pm - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    About Michele McMurray, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205251386
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michele McMurray, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michele McMurray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michele McMurray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michele McMurray works at Richmond Health Network in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Michele McMurray’s profile.

    Michele McMurray has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michele McMurray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michele McMurray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michele McMurray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

