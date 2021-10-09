Dr. Michele Palazzolo, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palazzolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Palazzolo, OD
Dr. Michele Palazzolo, OD is an Optometrist in Warwick, RI.
Michele R. Palazzolo O.d.400 Bald Hill Rd Ste 504, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 463-3500
- The Miriam Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Caring, responsive, and knowledgeable! She is great! She also works with an impressive group of practitioners.
- Optometry
- English, Polish
- Optometry
