Michele Parkhill, PA-C
Overview
Michele Parkhill, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Hazle Township, PA.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Hazle Township631 Airport Rd Ste 100, Hazle Township, PA 18202 Directions (223) 377-2003Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michele Parkhill?
Michelle was so kind and spent time listening to my skin concerns. She gave me a few options as far as skincare and so far my skin has really improved.
About Michele Parkhill, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1124335567
Frequently Asked Questions
Michele Parkhill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michele Parkhill accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Michele Parkhill using Healthline FindCare.
Michele Parkhill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Michele Parkhill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michele Parkhill.
