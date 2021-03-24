See All Nurse Practitioners in Venice, FL
Michele Nelson Privette, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Michele Nelson Privette, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.9 (18)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Michele Nelson Privette, ARNP

Michele Nelson Privette, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Venice, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Jessica Wyckoff, APRN
Jessica Wyckoff, APRN
5.0 (49)
View Profile

Michele Nelson Privette's Office Locations

  1. 1
    195 Center Rd, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 408-8988
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Michele Nelson Privette?

    Mar 24, 2021
    I have been a patient of Michelle’s for just over 2years without any complaints. About a month ago, I was charged a “no-show” fee, which was a result of a Zoom issue, not me missing my appointment. I had a little trouble with getting the staff to remove the fee, so I wrote a less than favorable review about the practice before I spoke with Michele, who promptly removed the fee. Michele is very knowledgeable, kind and personable. I always look forward to my visits with her, and would highly recommend her to anyone looking for great mental health care and medication management.
    Kay — Mar 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michele Nelson Privette, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Michele Nelson Privette, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Michele Nelson Privette to family and friends

    Michele Nelson Privette's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Michele Nelson Privette

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michele Nelson Privette, ARNP.

    About Michele Nelson Privette, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710018932
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michele Nelson Privette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Michele Nelson Privette. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michele Nelson Privette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michele Nelson Privette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michele Nelson Privette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Michele Nelson Privette, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.