Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michele Smith, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michele Smith, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Morrow, GA.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Atlanta Medical Center1000 Corporate Center Dr Ste 200, Morrow, GA 30260
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Michele Smith, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1174782452
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.