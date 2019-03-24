Dr. Michele Stanley, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Stanley, OD
Dr. Michele Stanley, OD is an Optometrist in Charleston, WV.
Dr. Stanley's Office Locations
Vision Center 30-2576100 NITRO MARKET PL, Charleston, WV 25313 Directions (304) 769-2253
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stanley is extremely personable and professional, but best, she's a very good diagnostician. I have highly recommended her to both family and friends.
- Optometry
- English
- 1518172287
Dr. Stanley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanley accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanley.
