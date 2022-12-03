See All Nurse Practitioners - Pediatrics in Grand Rapids, MI
Michele Van Soelen, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Michele Van Soelen, NP

Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Michele Van Soelen, NP

Michele Van Soelen, NP is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Michele Van Soelen works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Michele Van Soelen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids
    100 Michigan St NE Fl 10MC085, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-1925
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Michele Van Soelen?

    Dec 03, 2022
    The Dr was very kind. She took lots of time in explanations and making sure my daughter was comfortable.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michele Van Soelen, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Michele Van Soelen, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Michele Van Soelen to family and friends

    Michele Van Soelen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Michele Van Soelen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michele Van Soelen, NP.

    About Michele Van Soelen, NP

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750419297
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michele Van Soelen, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michele Van Soelen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michele Van Soelen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michele Van Soelen works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Michele Van Soelen’s profile.

    Michele Van Soelen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michele Van Soelen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michele Van Soelen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michele Van Soelen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Michele Van Soelen, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.