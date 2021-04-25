See All Family Doctors in Centreville, MD
Family Medicine
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michelle Jordan, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Centreville, MD. 

Michelle Jordan works at UM Shore Medical Group- Primary Care at Centreville in Centreville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UM Shore Medical Group- Primary Care at Centreville
    2540 Centreville Rd, Centreville, MD 21617 (410) 758-4432

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 25, 2021
    Two visits, with monthly planned, and I really appreciate prompt communication, thorough explanations, seek good referrals for what she doesn't know. Michell Jordan is an intuitive and well-educated healer. Her team is excellent at MyPortfolio message management, medication management, and keeping the clinic operating efficiently. They truly are part of pro-patient team unity and cohesion; even referring to their caseworker to access community resources for patients. UM Shore Primary Care of Centreville is a solid clinic for patients.
    Apr 25, 2021
    About Michelle Jordan, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366524365
