Michelle Anderson, PA-C

Cardiology
Accepting new patients

Overview of Michelle Anderson, PA-C

Michelle Anderson, PA-C is a Cardiology Specialist in Superior, WI. 

Michelle Anderson works at Essentia Health St. Mary's-Superior Clinic in Superior, WI with other offices in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Michelle Anderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Mary's-Superior Clinic
    3500 Tower Ave # 1, Superior, WI 54880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 786-3443
  2. 2
    Essentia Health St. Mary's-Heart & Vascular Center
    407 E 3rd St Fl 10, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 786-3443
  3. 3
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building
    420 E 1st St # 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 786-1216

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    About Michelle Anderson, PA-C

    Cardiology
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1043247802
    • 1043247802
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

