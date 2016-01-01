Michelle Anderson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Anderson, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Michelle Anderson, PA-C
Michelle Anderson, PA-C is a Cardiology Specialist in Superior, WI.
Michelle Anderson's Office Locations
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Superior Clinic3500 Tower Ave # 1, Superior, WI 54880 Directions (218) 786-3443
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Heart & Vascular Center407 E 3rd St Fl 10, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 786-3443
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St # 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 786-1216
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Michelle Anderson, PA-C
- Cardiology
- English
- 1043247802
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Anderson accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
