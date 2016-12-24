See All Clinical Psychologists in Brandon, FL
Michelle-Anne Diehl, RN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Michelle-Anne Diehl, RN

Clinical Psychology
4.2 (10)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michelle-Anne Diehl, RN is a Clinical Psychologist in Brandon, FL. 

Michelle-Anne Diehl works at Michelle Diehl Psy.d. R.n. Pl. in Brandon, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michelle Diehl Psy.d. R.n. Pl.
    209 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 957-2765
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Michelle-Anne Diehl?

    Dec 24, 2016
    I have been going to Dr. Diehl for three years now for PTSD. I went regularly and now I go about every other month to deal with my issues. She has made me feel safe and helped me identify tools that I can use in my daily life. I have been to multiple therapist and she has been a great fit for me (personality, structure of session, feedback). I like that I can text her to make appointments and call her if I am having an anxiety attack and there is very little wait time (if any).
    Diana G. in Valrico, FL — Dec 24, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michelle-Anne Diehl, RN
    How would you rate your experience with Michelle-Anne Diehl, RN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Michelle-Anne Diehl to family and friends

    Michelle-Anne Diehl's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Michelle-Anne Diehl

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michelle-Anne Diehl, RN.

    About Michelle-Anne Diehl, RN

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245567429
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle-Anne Diehl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle-Anne Diehl works at Michelle Diehl Psy.d. R.n. Pl. in Brandon, FL. View the full address on Michelle-Anne Diehl’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Michelle-Anne Diehl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle-Anne Diehl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle-Anne Diehl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle-Anne Diehl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Michelle-Anne Diehl, RN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.