Michelle-Anne Diehl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle-Anne Diehl, RN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michelle-Anne Diehl, RN is a Clinical Psychologist in Brandon, FL.
Michelle-Anne Diehl works at
Locations
Michelle Diehl Psy.d. R.n. Pl.209 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 957-2765
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Diehl for three years now for PTSD. I went regularly and now I go about every other month to deal with my issues. She has made me feel safe and helped me identify tools that I can use in my daily life. I have been to multiple therapist and she has been a great fit for me (personality, structure of session, feedback). I like that I can text her to make appointments and call her if I am having an anxiety attack and there is very little wait time (if any).
About Michelle-Anne Diehl, RN
- Clinical Psychology
- English, French
- 1245567429
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle-Anne Diehl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle-Anne Diehl speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Michelle-Anne Diehl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle-Anne Diehl.
