Dr. Michelle Boze, PSY.D

Adolescent Psychology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Michelle Boze, PSY.D is an Adolescent Psychologist in Mandeville, LA. 

Dr. Boze works at Brighton Psychological Services, LLC in Mandeville, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brighton Psychological Services, LLC
    2140 8th St, Mandeville, LA 70471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 630-7888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 20, 2022
    Dr. Boze is an excellent Psychologist. My daughter has benefitted greatly from her time spent with Dr. Boze, I have recommend several people to her and all of them have the same opinion of her. I could not say enough about her ability to work with adolescents! She is someone that her patients can connect with.
    Karen Ohlsson — Jul 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Michelle Boze, PSY.D
    About Dr. Michelle Boze, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Adolescent Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750421608
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola University - New Orleans
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Boze, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boze works at Brighton Psychological Services, LLC in Mandeville, LA. View the full address on Dr. Boze’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Boze. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boze.

