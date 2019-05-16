Michelle Brown-Alford accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Brown-Alford, LPC
Overview
Michelle Brown-Alford, LPC is a Counselor in Aurora, CO.
Michelle Brown-Alford works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Buckingham Psychological Services15101 E Iliff Ave Ste 220, Aurora, CO 80014 Directions (303) 750-7411
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Brown-Alford?
I have been seeing Dr Brown-Alford for almost 2 years. She has helped me grow and understand things about myself that I never would have imagined. I am truly grateful to her.
About Michelle Brown-Alford, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1356787485
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Brown-Alford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Brown-Alford works at
7 patients have reviewed Michelle Brown-Alford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Brown-Alford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Brown-Alford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Brown-Alford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.