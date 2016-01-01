Michelle Carl, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Carl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Carl, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michelle Carl, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hermantown, MN.
Michelle Carl works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Hermantown Clinic4855 W Arrowhead Rd, Hermantown, MN 55811 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Carl?
About Michelle Carl, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1316589591
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Carl accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Michelle Carl using Healthline FindCare.
Michelle Carl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Carl works at
Michelle Carl has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Carl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Carl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Carl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.