Michelle Chiu, ARNP
Overview of Michelle Chiu, ARNP
Michelle Chiu, ARNP is a Plastic Surgery Nurse in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Michelle Chiu works at
Michelle Chiu's Office Locations
Franciscan Plastic Surgery Associates Pt. Ruston5005 Main St Ste 125, Tacoma, WA 98407 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Chiu?
I've been going to Michelle for a couple years now, and I can say that she has been amazing. In every way. She is very thorough, and shows compassion for her patients . I had many complications, until i was Diagnosed with Chrohns Disease, but I truly felt like Michelle held my hand through the whole thing. I felt she was so very professional, and yet treated me like her sister. She is an amazing doctor, has helped me understand my Chrohns and I would recommend her to anyone!
About Michelle Chiu, ARNP
- Plastic Surgery Nursing
- English
- Female
- 1780980888
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Chiu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Chiu accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Michelle Chiu using Healthline FindCare.
Michelle Chiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Chiu works at
4 patients have reviewed Michelle Chiu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Chiu.
