Michelle Clausen, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Clausen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Clausen, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Michelle Clausen, CNM
Michelle Clausen, CNM is a Midwife in Hanover, MD.
Michelle Clausen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Michelle Clausen's Office Locations
-
1
Baltimore Washington Medical Center7556 Teague Rd Ste 430, Hanover, MD 21076 Directions (410) 553-8260
-
2
Umcmg Women's Health203 Hospital Dr Ste 308, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8260
-
3
Deborja & Perez-alard P.A.3708 Mountain Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122 Directions (410) 553-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Clausen?
Michelle Clausen is as stated above; a wonderful human and Healthcare provider. She has quite literally changed my life and I am so very grateful. She is one of the rare providers who actually listens... like REALLY listens to what you are saying and responds as such. I have had nothing but good experiences with her and plan on sticking with her indefinitely.
About Michelle Clausen, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- 1669849121
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Clausen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Clausen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Clausen works at
Michelle Clausen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Clausen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Clausen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Clausen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.